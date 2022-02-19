What happens under Great Lakes ice? Scientists want to know before it's too late

George Bullerjahn hefted a chunk of ice off Lake Erie's surface to expose a patch of ochre water.

That part wasn't a surprise. It's what happens when a scientist augers and saws through ice on Sandusky Bay along the lake's Ohio shoreline.

But much of what Bullerjahn, a Bowling Green State University biology professor, and a team of scientists encountered earlier this month were elements of a mystery scientists from across the region are trying to solve.