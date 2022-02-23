USPS seals gasoline-trucks deal, shunning Biden EV plea

Ari Natter and Jennifer A. Dlouhy

Bloomberg

The U.S. Postal Service has authorized the replacement of its mail-truck fleet with nearly all gasoline-powered vehicles built by Oshkosh Corp. after the Biden administration unsuccessfully pushed the independent agency to increase the number of electric trucks purchased.

The move, announced in a record of decision made public Wednesday, affirms a decision by the agency to move forward with a contested plan to begin purchasing as many as 165,000 mail trucks over the next 10 years. As much as 90% of those will be fueled by gasoline instead of climate-friendly battery power, according to the plan.