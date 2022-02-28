A Michigan nuclear plant is set to close. Does it threaten state's zero-carbon future?
Carol Thompson
The Detroit News
One of Michigan's three nuclear plants will shut down this spring after more than 50 years in operation, removing a major power supplier from the grid and, some climate advocates fear, hindering the state's ambitions to create a carbon-neutral economy.
Palisades Power Plant could continue operating from its 432-acre campus along Lake Michigan in Covert Township through 2031, when its license expires.