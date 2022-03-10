Washtenaw Co. landfill ordered to fix pollution, odor problems

Owners of the Arbor Hills Landfill agreed to take a series of steps to prevent pollution and odors from escaping the Salem Township site that neighbors have complained for years are a public nuisance, according to a consent judgment filed this week.

The agreement, filed in Ingham County Circuit Court, requires the Washtenaw County landfill to install a network of monitors along the landfill's perimeter to measure methane and hydrogen sulfide, both air pollutants, and test the landfill surface for gas emissions monthly.

The landfill also must hire an engineering firm to evaluate the landfill grade and minimize liquid infiltration, inspect gas wells twice monthly, and install and repair pumps to ensure the wells are working properly.

"This settlement helps to address the years of health and safety concerns community members felt were going ignored," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a Thursday statement. "I appreciate the collaborative work done between my office and [The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy] to reach this point.

"This is a comprehensive agreement with the landfill's new ownership to remedy outstanding issues for those who live and work in the surrounding area."

Nessel in sued then-landfill owners Advance Disposal Services Arbor Hills Landfill Inc. in 2020, alleging the company failed to follow state and federal environmental laws and "created a public nuisance by emitting odors from the Landfill that unreasonably interfered with the public's right to use their property."

Green for Life Environmental acquired the landfill from Advanced Disposal Services 2020. The company and attorney general agreed to the consent judgment signed Monday by Ingham County Judge Wanda Stokes.

Landfill operators did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the agreement. Company officials said the incidents in the attorney general's lawsuits happened before GFL took over the facility.

"Since we acquired Arbor Hills, GFL has been committed to continuing to invest in improvements at the landfill, including the soon-to-be-constructed renewable natural gas facility that will convert landfill gas to renewable energy," said Dave Seegert, Arbor Hills Landfill manager. "We continue to be focused on implementing best management practices at the landfill."

Stokes ordered the landfill to perform the increased monitoring and pollution control measures for 10 years. In addition, she ordered the landfill to:

Build a household hazardous waste collection facility to accept materials including paints, solvents, automotive fluids and fluorescent bulbs at no charge and operate the facility for 10 years.

Plant a vegetative buffer of spruce trees around the landfill and its adjoining compost facility.

Pay a $355,109 civil fine.

"This settlement will help ensure Arbor Hills Landfill is not a nuisance to neighbors, and that the facility operates safely in compliance with state and federal laws for air quality and waste management," EGLE Director Liesl Clark said.

Northville Township, a Wayne County community that borders the landfill on Six Mile Road, sued Green for Life Environmental last year, arguing the landfill breached its sewer service contract by discharging contaminated wastewater and by causing "substantial harm to Northville Township and its residents" by polluting water and air.

