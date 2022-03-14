Thousands of toxic sites in Michigan pose 'unknown risk' to public

Nobody knew about the pair of steel tanks buried underneath Flat Rock Metal until one of them leaked, sending a sheen of fuel oil into the nearby Huron River and kicking off a weeks-long investigation and pollution remediation project.

Since anglers reported the sheen Feb. 21, response teams have removed 22,000 gallons of polluted water and fuel, excavated 200 cubic yards of polluted soil and started monitoring for air pollution around the polluted area, a federal environment official said.