Michigan's lakes, waterways are getting saltier. One spot tastes like brine

The water running through Ann Arbor's Miller Creek is sometimes so salty that it tastes like brine.

That's according to data the Huron River Watershed Council collected in March 2015, when ecologists scooped samples from the creek to look for chloride, a tell-tale signal that road salt is making its way into the water. One sample had as much as 1,300 milligrams of chloride per liter, about 42 times the level people can taste, which starts at 30 milligrams per liter.