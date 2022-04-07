Ice melt, above average precipitation help lower Great Lakes rise

The Great Lakes should start their seasonal rise over the next month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District said in their latest monthly water levels bulletin.

Lake levels trend upward in the summer months, crest in July and then slump during the winter, the Army Corps' data shows.

Hydrologists do not anticipate the lakes will rise near their record-high levels in 2022, though lakes Erie, St. Clair and Michigan-Huron likely will be above average. Water levels on lakes Superior and Ontario are projected to be about average.

March ice melt had a significant impact on the lower lakes this spring, according to the Army Corps. Thick ice on the St. Clair River eased, and Lake St. Clair rose 10 inches. Lakes Erie and Ontario each climbed four inches.

The basin received above-average precipitation across the Great Lakes basin in March — about 118% of average, the Army Corps found.

More:Most Great Lakes won't approach record highs in next six months, report finds

The areas that feed water into Lake Michigan-Huron were especially wet, receiving 146% of their average participation. In contrast, the areas surrounding lakes Ontario and Erie received 82% of their average precipitation. Lake Superior's watershed received 108% of average.

But precipitation levels over the last 12 months are slightly below average, about 94% of normal across the basin, the Army Corps found.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com