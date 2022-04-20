Whitmer to apply for aid to stop closure of Palisades nuclear plant

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan will apply for federal funding to ensure the continued operation of Palisades Power Plant, a west Michigan nuclear energy plant that is slated for closure at the end of May.

Consumers Energy was under an agreement to purchase power from the plant through May. Palisades' owner, Entergy Nuclear, plans to shutter the plant when that power purchase agreement expires. A New Jersey company, Holtec International, will take over operation of the plant after its closure.

The 50-year-old nuclear plant on Lake Michigan's beach employs 600 people in Van Buren County's Covert Township, providing an average income of $117,845, Whitmer wrote in a Wednesday letter to U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor. She said the plant generates $363 million in annual regional economic development and produces more than 800 megawatts of reliable, carbon-free power.

"Keeping Palisades open is a top priority," Whitmer wrote. "Doing so will allow us to make Michigan more competitive for economic development projects bringing billions in investment, protect hundreds of good-paying jobs for Michigan workers, and shore up Michigan’s clean energy supply and provide reliable lower energy costs for working families and small businesses."

The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act created a $6 billion Civil Nuclear Credit program to prevent existing nuclear plants from retiring, as long as the plants are certified as safe to continue operations.

Michigan will apply for the Civil Nuclear Credit program by the May 18 deadline, Whitmer wrote.

Holtec, the company that plans to take control of and decommission Palisades this year, is aware of Whitmer's plan to request federal funding to continue operating the plant, said Patrick O'Brien, Holtec senior manager of government affairs and communications.

"We remain ready, should these efforts not be successful, to transition ownership to Holtec after the plant ceases operations for a safe, efficient decommissioning process," he said.

Some environmentalists say nuclear power is key to fulfilling the country's goals of creating a zero-carbon energy market. In February, a pro-nuclear group that included University of Michigan nuclear engineers wrote a letter to state lawmakers urging them to "do what is needed to keep Palisades operational."

For now, Palisades remains slated for decommissioning, which will be done by Holtec International, which secured the license for Palisades and is set to purchase the facility upon its closure.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and some environmental groups have objected to Holtec taking operation of Palisades. The company's plans to decommission the plant without spending anything beyond a trust fund established by Consumers Energy, the plant's original owner, raises "significant health, safety, environmental, and financial concerns for residents of the state," Nessel said in a 2021 letter to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

