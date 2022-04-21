How Whitmer plans to make Michigan carbon-neutral by 2050
Carol Thompson
The Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced the steps Michigan will take to reach her administration's goal of developing a carbon neutral state economy by 2050.
The plan, titled the MI Healthy Climate Plan, will create tens of thousands of jobs in the energy sector, provide economic development opportunities, protect the environment and improve public health, Whitmer said during a Thursday press conference in Traverse City.