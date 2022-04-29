Underground contamination threatens Oakland County village's drinking water

Underground contamination found on the site of a former automotive supplier is threatening the Village of Milford's drinking water, forcing the hurried building of a treatment system to protect the 6,500-person community from the toxic plume.

An unsafe level of a dangerous chemical, vinyl chloride, was detected in a monitoring well in Milford in May, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The monitoring well is about 150 feet from the Oakland County village's drinking water intake system, though the chemical has not been detected in the public water supply.