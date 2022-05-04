Why shoreline nuclear power plants pose problem for Great Lakes
Carol Thompson
The Detroit News
The dozens of nuclear power reactors situated along the Great Lakes shoreline have produced a sizeable amount of electricity for Canada's Ontario province and the midwestern United States since they first came online in 1963.
But the reactors also will produce a sizeable problem for the region in the coming decades, as the majority of them are scheduled to shut down and be decommissioned without places to send their nuclear waste for permanent storage.