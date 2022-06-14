Southeast Michigan gets first warning of elevated ozone levels of 2022

Ozone air pollution will be at dangerous levels for some people Wednesday as hazardous heat descends on southeast Michigan, state environmental officials warned.

Weather conditions including temperatures in the upper 90-degree range and sunny skies are expected to increase Wednesday's ozone levels, a meteorologist wrote on a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy air quality forecast published Tuesday.

Ground-level ozone pollution is created when two air pollutants, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds, react in the presence of sunlight. Those air pollutants come from sources like fossil fuel burning, refineries and cars.

Breathing high concentrations of ozone can cause coughing, breathing pain, lung and throat irritation, wheezing and trouble breathing. It can affect older adults, people who exercise or work outside, babies and children.

It is especially harmful for people with asthma, bronchitis or emphysema. Asthma is far more common in Detroit than the rest of the state. For decades, Detroit residents have been more likely to be diagnosed with, hospitalized or killed by the disease.

To stay safe, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people spend time outdoors, choose gentle exercises and spend time outdoors in the mornings and evenings when ozone levels usually are lower.

The state declared Wednesday an ozone action day for the first time this year, forecasting the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The warning applies to Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties in southeast Michigan, as well as Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kent, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties in west Michigan.

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments urged people to take steps to limit emissions on Wednesday and other days when high level of ozone are expected. Those steps could include:

Delaying lawn-mowing because exhaust from gas-powered equipment help form ozone.

Driving less, which also reduces air pollution.

Pump gas at night, since fumes released from gas pumps contribute to ozone.

Reduce electricity use.

"A weather forecast near 100 degrees grabs our attention, and an Ozone Action Day should do the same," SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O'Leary said. "The concentration of air pollutants has a huge impact on the health of Southeast Michigan residents - especially our most vulnerable populations."

Southeast Michigan does not meet federal air quality metrics for ozone.

