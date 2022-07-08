Washtenaw County beach to reopen after high E. coli bacteria levels

A beach at Independence Lake County Park that closed this week amid high levels of E. coli bacteria is expected to reopen Saturday, said Washtenaw County officials.

The readings at the Independence Lake beach in Webster Township detected through routine testing could have resulted from recent rainstorms as well as "an unusually high amount of ducks and geese" in some areas, the county health department said Wednesday.

As of Friday, test results were below actionable levels, representatives said.

Michigan's Public Health Code allows for public beach closures if E. coli bacteria levels exceed thresholds. The bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illness.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Beach Guard system on Friday reported five other beaches across the state closed or under contamination advisories for water quality issues.

They included St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County, which has been closed since July 1 due to high bacteria levels of an unknown source, according to the website.