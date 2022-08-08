Rep. Dingell urges EPA involvement in 'inexcusable' Huron River spill

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell is calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to get involved in the response to a recent "inexcusable" and "deeply disturbing" spill of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River in Oakland County.

"The state, and the public, would benefit greatly from the resources and expert analysis and feedback EPA could provide," the Dearborn Democrat wrote to EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore on Monday. "EPA has an important role here and we urge and support EPA to get more directly involved to provide its resources and expertise immediately."

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has led the response to the spill.

The EPA has been involved in the response and offered to assist as needed, said EGLE spokesman Hugh McDiarmid. The state has not formally requested federal assistance.

"They are attending a lot of our meetings," McDiarmid said. "They have been briefed and they are keeping abreast of the situation, so they have been engaged to some extent."

EPA scientists also are reviewing EGLE testing results to ensure the departments agree on their interpretation of the findings.

In her letter, Dingell asked the EPA's Shore a series of questions, including whether the agency could provide additional resources to the spill response, whether it had taken enforcement actions against the company, whether it was notified about the spill and about treatment options and the EPA's involvement to date.

"There is growing alarm and uncertainty from downstream residents and across southeast Michigan in the aftermath of this disturbing release by Tribar Technologies Inc.," she wrote. "Therefore, it is critical, moving forward, for EPA to be directly involved in this emergency response and to ensure all responsible parties are held accountable."

In her letter, Dingell said she is supporting the city of Ann Arbor's request for the EPA to get involved in the spill response.

On Aug. 2, EGLE said Wixom automotive supplier Tribar Manufacturing had released "several thousand gallons of a liquid containing 5% hexavalent chromium into the sewer system," which leads to the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant and discharges into the Huron River.

The compound, used for electro-plating and other manufacturing purposes, is a powerful carcinogen that can cause health issues when ingested, touched or inhaled.

The state issued a no-contact advisory on the river between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County, which remains in effect. It also launched a sampling effort to determine where the pollutant had gone.

As of Monday, EGLE crews had collected 144 water samples along the 42-mile stretch of river. Three samples contained some hexavalent chromium — two in Milford's Hubbell Pond and one in Kent Lake.

On Monday, the department announced there was no hexavalent chromium detected in the 75 samples it collected over the weekend from 55 locations, including Barton Pond, where Ann Arbor gets its drinking water.

EGLE continues to analyze samples from the river system and sewage material at the Wixom waste water treatment plant.

