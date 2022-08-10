High E. coli bacteria levels close Washtenaw's Independence Lake beach

A Washtenaw County beach has closed again due to high levels of E. coli bacteria, officials announced Wednesday.

The finding was made through routine summer testing for the beach at Independence Lake County Park in Webster Township, county representatives said in a statement.

"The closure is effective immediately and will remain in effect until follow-up tests show the levels are considered safe for swimming," according to the release. "Although the public beach at Independence Lake County Park is closed to swimming, other forms of recreation that do not involve body contact with the water, like fishing, are permitted."

Michigan's Public Health Code allows for public beach closures if E. coli bacteria levels exceed thresholds. The bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illness.

"Elevated levels of E. coli bacteria may have been caused by a mixture of recent rainstorms and an unusually high amount of ducks and geese on the beaches," officials said Wednesday. "Bird feces can be washed into the lakes by stormwater."

The beach was briefly closed last month after another bacterial spike.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Beach Guard system on Wednesday reported 22 other beaches across the state closed or under contamination advisories for water quality issues.