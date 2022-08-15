Source of River Rouge oil spill identified by state officials

A damaged barrel at a Wayne industrial facility caused the Saturday oil spill on the River Rouge, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy spokesman Jeff Johnston said.

Western Wayne HAZMAT workers first reported the spill Saturday evening to state pollution responders.

The HAZMAT team traced the spill back to a damaged 55-gallon drum on the property of Wayne Industries on Michigan Avenue in Wayne. It's unclear how many gallons of waste oil spilled from the drum, Johnston said.

"They found an outside storm sewer cover that was covered in waste oil and the spill trail led to this damaged drum," he said.

The company contracted with a cleanup company to remove the pollution, Johnston said. The cleanup work started at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

"We are taking care of the issue," a company representative said. He did not give his name.

EGLE is still in the response phase of the investigation and has not issued any citation or violation notice as a result, Johnston said. He said the only environmental impact could be to vegetation along the affected shoreline.

