Diesel released into Detroit River near closed Trenton hospital

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell announced Wednesday her office is working with federal officials to learn details of diesel released into the Detroit River in Trenton.

The Dearborn Democrat said she learned overnight that the red-dye diesel was released overnight from an underground storage tank near the closed Riverside Osteopathic Hospital. It then entered into the storm drain system.

"This is another alarming and inexcusable pollution event. My team and I are working closely to monitor this situation and are working with authorities at every level, including the EPA and (the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy) to ensure the public has the latest information and the emergency response is successful," Dingell said in a statement.

"Right now, all levels of government and the property owners are actively involved in containing the leak, monitoring to prevent further damage, and beginning the removal and clean-up of the pollution. This is just the latest in a series of threats to our waterways and environment, and a reminder of the importance of vigilantly protecting our water sources and holding irresponsible actors accountable. We will share updates as they become available."

Federal Environmental Protection Agency representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

The agency had been working throughout the day to contain the release, and the property owners plan to drain the storm sewer, Fox 2 reported.

The incident came more than a week after officials said a damaged barrel at a Wayne industrial facility caused an oil spill on the Rouge River.

In July, Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom released 3,892 pounds of hexavalent chromium into the sewer system. Testing shows most of the spill either was contained or broke down into a less toxic substance before it was discharged into the Huron River.