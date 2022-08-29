Heavy rains release more oil at vacant Trenton hospital

Monday morning rains released more oil pollution at a vacant Trenton hospital that had been the site of an oil spill last week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials said Monday.

Oil was found on the parking lot of the former Riverside Osteopathic Hospital on West Jefferson Avenue and in the city's storm sewer on Monday morning following heavy rains. Oil had previously been removed Friday from the storm sewer, the EPA said, and no oil was detected in the sewer over the weekend.

"With this discovery, EPA has determined there may be a subsurface oil plume," the agency said Monday. "The potentially responsible party is removing the oil from the city's storm sewer and will begin excavation of the parking lot to determine the source of the oil."

A local resident alerted authorities to the oil spill on Aug. 22, reporting the sighting of a light oil sheen on storm water being released into the Detroit River.

Trenton city officials inspected the storm sewer Aug. 23 and determined the considerable sheen was not merely polluted road runoff. The city placed a boom at the outfall of the river, traced the diesel to an underground storage tank on the hospital property and notified the EPA.

NABA Management LLC owns the former hospital property at 2171 West Jefferson Ave., Trenton city records show. The company is the potentially liable party, EPA site official Brian Kelly said.

The underground storage tank was not in use at the time of the spill, Kelly said.

NABA Management hired crews to pump 20,000 gallons of diesel and another 10,000 gallons of oily water from the tank and storm drain. Five gallons reached the river, the EPA said. The amount that was released into the soil and storm sewer is unknown.

The underground tank also is causing the subsurface plume identified Monday, Kelly said.

Air monitoring has not identified respiratory hazards from the oil spill, the EPA said. No additional oil has reached the Detroit River, but the EPA said there is a boom in the river to protect against possible spills.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, described the spill as "just the latest in a series of threats to our waterways and environment, and a reminder of the importance of vigilantly protecting our water sources and holding irresponsible actors accountable."

