State regulators change permit for Marathon refinery's sulfur dioxide emissions

State environmental regulators on Thursday approved Marathon Petroleum Company's request for a changed air permit.

The decision paves the way for the Detroit refinery at 1001 South Oakwood Boulevard to move some production to a more efficient North Plant Sulfur Recovery Unit from the older East Plant Sulfur Recovery Unit. Marathon and officials from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy say the move could reduce its overall amount of sulfur dioxide emissions.

Sulfur recovery facilities convert chemical compounds containing sulfur into elemental sulfur, which is then sold as a product.

Before the approval, Marathon had separate sulfur production limits for its East and North plants. It was allowed to produce 130 long tons per day at the East plant and 260 at the North plant. A long ton is 2,240 pounds.

The company asked to remove the North plant's limit and instead have a combined production limit of 390 long tons per day between the plants, allowing Marathon to shift some of the East plant's production to the North plant.

The East plant still would be limited to 130 long tons per day, EGLE said in a project summary.

The project does not change the amount of pollution Marathon is allowed to release, although it may shift where those pollutants come from if more production moves to the North plant.

The North plant is subject to stricter emissions limits for sulfur dioxide — 100 parts per million by volume instead of the East plant's 175 parts per million. Marathon is supposed to monitor its emissions through stack testing, EGLE said when it approved the company's air permit request.

The refinery is in a portion of southeast Michigan that does not meet federal safety standards for sulfur dioxide or ozone in the air.

EGLE used a computer model to study the expected impacts of shifting more sulfur production to Marathon's North plant.

"The impacts will be the same as, or lower than, the impacts before the project," EGLE said in a project summary. "The project will not cause or contribute to a violation of the (federal standards)."

The department hosted a public comment period and hosted an informational session on Aug. 1. It responded to some public comments in a document released Thursday, the day it announced it had approved Marathon's request.

Public commenters raised questions about the burden of air pollution in communities near the refinery such as east Dearborn and southwest Detroit. Some called on EGLE to shut down Marathon.

In response to those comments, the department said it does not have the legal authority to shut down a facility or revoke a permit without giving a facility that has violated its permit the opportunity to come into compliance through an enforcement process.

The department's air quality division "has not found that Marathon is in violation of their permit," EGLE said.

