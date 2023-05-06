Michigan DNR giving $1.7M in grants for state fish, aquatic systems

Fish sticks, also known as shoreline woody habitat structures, will be among several conservation projects on Michigan lakes and streams funded by $1.7 million in new grants.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is awarding the fisheries habitat grants for projects that will rehabilitate and protect valuable fish habitats that provide the foundation for Michigan’s world-class fisheries, state officials said.

The funds are matched by more than $3.2 million in partner contributions. The total conservation value is about $5 million, the DNR said Friday.

Five of the funded projects are DNR Priority Habitat Conservation Projects.

The group of projects "is a proactive effort by DNR Fisheries to encourage projects that address priorities for sustaining healthy habitats, fisheries, and aquatic communities," according to the website.

The efforts aided by the new grants also boost fish populations "and make outdoor areas safer for residents,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement Friday.

"It is gratifying to see such collaboration and creativity being put forth to make a real difference to the natural resources that are central to our state’s appeal as an outdoor recreation destination and a big part of what makes Michigan, Michigan."

The grant program funds fish habitat conservation, dam removal and repair, resource assessment studies and access to recreational opportunities such as fishing.

The DNR said funding from fishing license sales, state general funds and a settlement with Consumers Energy are distributed through three grant areas: aquatic habitat conservation; dam management and aquatic habitat; and recreation in the Au Sable, Manistee and Muskegon river watersheds.

Joe Nohner, a resource analyst with the DNR Fisheries Division, said the projects aim to protect and rehabilitate aquatic habitats across the state. They can also boost public safety through dam removals, the department said.

“These projects are critical to strengthening and maintaining populations of fishes and other aquatic species,” Nohner said. “They will improve fish migration in over 230 miles of Michigan streams and boost public safety through the removal or replacement of three dams and six culverts."

The work also includes a project to install shoreline woody habitat structures, which state officials said has become more popular in improving fish habitats.

"These structures, often called fish sticks, are approximately 30-foot trees placed along the shoreline and nearshore zones of the lakes to provide habitat for fishes, turtles, birds and other aquatic life," Nohner said.

The pieces are slated to be permitted and installed in a lake that was previously a sand pit to improve fishing in the DNR’s Crystal Waters State Game Area in southeast Michigan.

Projects funded by the grant program include: