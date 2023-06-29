Expect small harmful algal bloom in western Lake Erie, scientists say

The harmful algal bloom in western Lake Erie is predicted to be smaller than average this summer, federal and university scientists said Thursday.

The region's dry weather in spring and early summer meant fewer nutrients washed into waterways that feed the shallow western Lake Erie, they said. Nutrients feed the blue-green algae that produce toxins, so a smaller dose of nutrients indicates the bloom's size will be limited.

"We really didn't have any loading after April 1," said Laura Johnson, director of Heidelberg University's National Center for Water Quality Research.

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, The Ohio State University and Heidelberg University hosted a Thursday press briefing to announce their forecast for the 2023 bloom season in western Lake Erie.

On a scale of 1-10, they predicted the severity of this year's bloom will be a 3 with a potential range of 2-4.5.

Harmful algal blooms are more likely when lots of nutrients, namely phosphorus and nitrogen, are loaded into the water from sources such as farm runoff or leaky septic systems. Western Lake Erie's warm, shallow, nutrient-rich water creates an ideal environment for harmful algal blooms.

The harmful algal bloom forecasts are based on measurements and forecasts of phosphorus loads in the Maumee River from March 1 through July 31. Most of this year's nutrient loading so far occurred in March, Johnson said.

The load also depends on the concentration of nutrients in the water. Phosphorus concentrations this year are above target levels, Johnson said.

The Maumee River starts in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and reaches Lake Erie in Toledo, Ohio. Much of the river flows through heavily farmed areas. It is a major Lake Erie tributary with a watershed of more than four million acres.

Western Lake Erie's harmful algal blooms are caused by a bacteria called cyanobacteria, which contains chlorophyll and is similar to algae. Those bacteria, specifically microcystis, can produce a toxin called microcystin that can kill fish, cause bright green muck to collect on shorelines, irritate skin or act as a liver toxin.

Toxins usually concentrate in scum on the surface during calm weather.

People should avoid water if they see visible scums of algae and seek medical attention if they feel sick after swimming, Michigan Sea Grant warns.

Although scientists project a small harmful algal bloom, NOAA oceanographer and bloom expert Rick Stumpf urged people to take caution around scum on the lake. The forecast could be wrong. Blooms could change throughout the summer based on wind, currents and July rain.

"When there is a bloom, it is not everywhere, it is not all the time," Stumpf said. "It changes a lot with the winds."

NOAA will issue another forecast in late July. Blooms typically peak in August or September.

Critics point to ag runoff

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's administration has a program called H2Ohio that aims to address harmful algal blooms and other drinking water issues. It is largely an incentive-based program that encourages farmers to adopt practices to reduce runoff.

Michigan officials announced a plan in late 2021 to control nutrient runoff into western Lake Erie that called on state agricultural workers to visit farms that are likely to contribute to nutrient pollution and ask them to participate in a program teaching them how to change their ways. Critics at the time criticized the plan for being too lax and failing to curb the amount of nutrients put on fields in the first place.

Tom Zimnicki, the agriculture and restoration policy director for the Alliance for the Great Lakes, echoed those concerns in a press release Thursday. He said Ohio and Michigan are "woefully behind" in conservation and needs a more rigorous strategy for curbing nutrient runoff.

"Regardless of this particular forecast’s results, it is abundantly clear that the region will not meet the 2025 phosphorus reduction targets the Ohio and Michigan state governments set for the Western Basin of Lake Erie," he said. "Our lack of overall progress, particularly on reigning in agricultural nutrient losses, means the basin will continue to experience algal blooms, tourism will suffer, and municipal ratepayers will continue to foot the bill for any meaningful phosphorus reductions entering the basin."

ckthompson@detroitnews.com