How to celebrate Earth Day in Metro Detroit this year

Earth Day, the annual celebration to celebrate our planet, is Saturday and groups across Metro Detroit are ready to clean up local parks and rivers while also educating the public on how to better take care of the environment.

From cleanup events to tree plantings, events are planned from Detroit to Pontiac. For cleanup events, participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, wear closed-toed shoes and bring a pair of work gloves.

Here's a roundup of Earth Day events planned this weekend and next:

Thursday, April 20:

The Wright Museum is hosting a conversation between artist and solar enthusiast Ash Arder and East Side Riders Bike Club founder King Wayne about how to turn day-to-day activities, like riding a bike or playing music, into projects that take better care of Earth’s resources. The event goes from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and the conversation will happen between 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. at 315 E Warren Avenue, Detroit, MI, 48201

The Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership is hosting a neighborhood and public park cleanup in Galloway Lake Park, Aaron Perry Park and Murphy Park. Residents are encouraged to pick up trash, plant flowers and clear out garages.

Friday, April 21:

The Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership is hosting a neighborhood and public park cleanup in Rotary Park, Beaudette Park and Downtown Pontiac. Residents are encouraged to pick up trash, plant flowers and clear out garages.

Saturday, April 22:

Friends of the Detroit River's land and water spring cleanup from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Trenton Rotary Park, 1 Riverside Drive, Trenton, MI 48183.

The Manistique Community Treehouse Center is hosting a community cleanup starting at 11 a.m. at 259 Manistique Street, Detroit, MI, 48215.

The Chandler Park Conservancy is hosting a community cleanup from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 12600 Chandler Park Drive, Detroit. Participants should meet at the Chandler Park Comfort Station and can register in advance online or by calling 313-469-7414.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's community cleanup will take place between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Dequindre Cut Greenway and adults can register for themselves and any children they plan to bring here.

The DNR Outdoor Adventure Center is hosting a cleanup at Milliken State Park, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit between 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Volunteers can register online.

Friends of the Rouge will host a cleanup at Fort Street Bridge Park, 150 Denmark Street, Detroit, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and participants can register here.

Friends of Rouge Park is hosting a cleanup in Rouge Park from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and volunteers should meet at Buffalo Soldier Farms at the intersection of Joy Road and Lahser Road, Detroit, MI 48239. The organization will be giving away trees in three-gallon pots and volunteers can register on the organization's website.

Clark Park Coalition is hosting a community cleanup from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Clark Park. Participants should meet in the parking lot at 1130 Clark Street, Detroit.

Sidewalk Detroit will be cleaning up the Brightmoor and Eliza Howell Park neighborhoods from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Volunteers should meet at the Brightmoor Artisans Collective, 22735 Fenkell Avenue, Detroit and register in advance here.

The Belle Isle Conservancy is hosting a cleanup to collect litter on Belle Isle and along the Detroit River. Participants should meet outside the Belle Isle Aquarium, 3 Inselruhe Avenue, Detroit and must sign a waiver before the event.

The Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership is hosting a neighborhood and public park cleanup in Beaudette Park, Downtown Pontiac, Indian Village Park, Clinton River Trail, North Spur Trail and Charlie Harrison Park. Residents are encouraged to pick up trash, plant flowers and clear out garages. An Earth Week celebration event will take place at Beaudette Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with food, music and play space.

Admission to the Dossin Great Lakes Museum will be free on Earth Day and visitors can view a new exhibit on microplastics, curated by the University of Michigan and Michigan State University science festival. the exhibit, created by the Detroit Historical Society and U of M researchers, shows how microplastics enter the environment and what can be done to combat the problem.

Sunday, April 23:

People for Palmer Park is hosting an Aziza Fairy Forest trash and treasure hunt at Palmer Park from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. behind the community center at 1121 Merrill Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI 48203.

Palmer Park's Witherell Woods, a 70-acre forest in Detroit, will be inducted into the Old Growth Forest Network at a ceremony beginning at 12 p.m.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority will host a community tree-planting event from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in Windsor. Volunteers should meet at the green space south of Wyandotte Street East between Florence and Martinique and can register here.

Saturday, April 29:

The Bailey Park Neighborhood Development Corporation, Smallville Farms, District 5 and Detroit's Green Task Force are hosting Earth Fest 2023 for the people, plants, power and planet. The day will begin with a community cleanup in McDougall-Hunt from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. followed by a Green Fair from 1-4 p.m. and a Solar Party from 5-7 p.m. at 2617 Joseph Campau Street, Detroit.

Avalon Village's STEAM lab will be open all day with Solardarity and Lumens Foundation informational tables and the Goddess Marketplace at 40 Avalon Street, Highland Park.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's Rain Barrels on the Riverfront event begins at 9:30 a.m. The hands-on workshop will teach participants how to build and paint rain barrels. The event at Gabriel Richard Park, 7130 E Jefferson, Detroit, lasts until noon and people can register online.

Sunday, April 30: