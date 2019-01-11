Buy Photo United Sound Systems has been bought by the state. (Photo: Max Ortiz/The Detroit News)

The Michigan Department of Transportation has called it a "sound" decision.

Saying it wants to preserve a piece of history, MDOT officials have purchased the United Sound Studio and its adjacent parking lot for $1.7 million in advance of the Interstate 94 modernization project.

The purchase, MDOT officials said, was made last month with the goal to relocate the building to the adjacent parking lot "to preserve the facility and retain its historical designation," according to a news release.

MDOT officials said the purchase was done to preserve history and protect the building from the construction for the project. The building needed to be moved from what will be the retaining walls that will be constructed with the project.

The highlights for the project include: Rebuilding the freeway to current design standards, replacing 67 bridges, and adding an additional through-lane in each direction.

