Jimmy Uso, left, was arrested in Detroit late Thursday evening.

Detroit -- A WWE wrestler was arrested late Thursday evening after he allegedly took a fighting stance at an officer who pulled over the car he was in for traveling down a one-way street, police said.

The 10:15 p.m. incident with Jimmy Uso happened after an officer saw the driver of a Dodge Journey traveling the wrong direction on St. Antoine near Monroe streets downtown.

Detroit police said in a statement that the male passenger "became irate, exited the vehicle, removed his jacket and shirt and assumed a fighting stance."

The officer, the statement said, produced a "conducted energy weapon" and gave Uso, 33, verbal commands.

Police said he was transported to the Detroit Detention Center and then later posted an unknown bond.

Uso's wife Naomi, also a WWE Superstar, responded to the incident on Twitter, saying she and her husband were safe.

Yes dear we are safe and ok thank you and love y’all 😘 https://t.co/gLmTzgEKB0 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 15, 2019

