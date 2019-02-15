WWE wrestler Jimmy Uso arrested in Detroit
Detroit -- A WWE wrestler was arrested late Thursday evening after he allegedly took a fighting stance at an officer who pulled over the car he was in for traveling down a one-way street, police said.
The 10:15 p.m. incident with Jimmy Uso happened after an officer saw the driver of a Dodge Journey traveling the wrong direction on St. Antoine near Monroe streets downtown.
Detroit police said in a statement that the male passenger "became irate, exited the vehicle, removed his jacket and shirt and assumed a fighting stance."
The officer, the statement said, produced a "conducted energy weapon" and gave Uso, 33, verbal commands.
Police said he was transported to the Detroit Detention Center and then later posted an unknown bond.
Uso's wife Naomi, also a WWE Superstar, responded to the incident on Twitter, saying she and her husband were safe.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.