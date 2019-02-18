Snowstorm drops up to 5 inches across parts of Metro Detroit
A brief but intense snowstorm dropped between up to 6 inches of snow across parts of the region Sunday night.
No significant additional snowfall was expected into Monday.
A winter weather advisory remains until Monday morning for west Michigan. A portion of westbound Interstate 96 in east of Grand Rapids in Cascade Township was closed for hours after a crash involving 25 vehicles about 1 p.m. Sunday, according to WoodTV.com. Three people were taken to hospitals, the report said. High speeds on snow-covered roads during limited visibility were to blame, the station said, citing Michigan State Police.
Steven Freitag, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s White Lake Township station, said light flurries overnight were expected to drop less than 1 inch of snow.
RELATED:Check the latest weather and today's forecast
Romulus reported 2 inches, Ann Arbor, 5 inches, and Berkley and Canton Township each received 5.5 inches of snow. Howell recorded 2.8 inches. The heaviest snowfall came between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, Freitag said.
Snow was expected to diminish in portions of west, central, south central and west central Michigan, with additional accumulations of 1-2 inches through Monday morning.
Temperatures were expected to climb into the mid-20s by noon Monday. Winds were expected to remain about 15 mph with no major drifting expected.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.