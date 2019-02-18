A brief but intense snowstorm dropped between up to 6 inches of snow across parts of the region Sunday night.

No significant additional snowfall was expected into Monday.

A winter weather advisory remains until Monday morning for west Michigan. A portion of westbound Interstate 96 in east of Grand Rapids in Cascade Township was closed for hours after a crash involving 25 vehicles about 1 p.m. Sunday, according to WoodTV.com. Three people were taken to hospitals, the report said. High speeds on snow-covered roads during limited visibility were to blame, the station said, citing Michigan State Police.

Steven Freitag, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s White Lake Township station, said light flurries overnight were expected to drop less than 1 inch of snow.

Romulus reported 2 inches, Ann Arbor, 5 inches, and Berkley and Canton Township each received 5.5 inches of snow. Howell recorded 2.8 inches. The heaviest snowfall came between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, Freitag said.

Snow was expected to diminish in portions of west, central, south central and west central Michigan, with additional accumulations of 1-2 inches through Monday morning.

Temperatures were expected to climb into the mid-20s by noon Monday. Winds were expected to remain about 15 mph with no major drifting expected.

