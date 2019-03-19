CLOSE Roseville police are looking for two men who beat up a bowling alley worker in a violent attack that ended with the employee being struck by a bowling ball. The Detroit News

Mount Clemens — A Detroit man charged with assaulting a Roseville bowling alley employee last October with a 10-pound bowling ball was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail and two years of probation.

Quinton Kisor, 31, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon in the Oct. 10 incident at Apollo Lanes on Gratiot.

The charges are felonies that can carry up to 10 years in prison, but Kisor pleaded guilty as charged under an agreement in which he would receive a maximum sentence of 12 months in the county jail.

Sentencing guidelines under the Cobbs agreement called for 10 months to 34 months incarceration.

Before he was sentenced, Kisor apologized to the victim and the court.

“I wish this had never happened,” he said.

Kisor

Macomb Circuit Judge Richard Caretti said he had some concerns about the Cobbs agreement but would accept it. Such sentencing agreements — between defense attorneys and judges — are common and made before a case goes to trial.

“This was a vicious assault and the consequences could have been much worse,” Caretti said. “I am somewhat reluctant but will accept it.”

Caretti gave Kisor 152 days credit for time served and ordered anger management classes and no contact with the victim or his co-defendant, Branden Moore, 31, of Clinton Township, whose case has not gone to trial.

Macomb County assistant prosecutor Anthony Sorentino said Tuesday “the people objected to the agreement” but declined to elaborate.

The victim, Andrew Rosenmeyer, 28, did not appear in court Tuesday and his condition was not known, Sorentino said. It took seven staples to close up a gash in Rosenmeyer's head and he suffered a concussion.

Kisor, who has past convictions for weapons and drug offense, was also convicted of being a habitual offender, third-degree.

Kisor and Moore allegedly argued with Rosenmeyer after they were asked to leave the bowling alley on Oct. 10 because of rowdy behavior. Rosenmeyer was punched and kicked, struck with a stool and hit over the head with a bowling ball. The attack was captured on the business’s surveillance camera.

Kisor’s attorney, Maroun Hakim, said after sentencing his client was remorseful over the incident.

“He apologized to the victim and the court,” Hakim said. “If he could turn back the hands of time, he would do it. Unfortunately he cannot do that.”

