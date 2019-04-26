Share This Story!
After east side standoff, man taken into custody
Police say a man barricaded himself in a house during a domestic dispute
The Detroit News
Published 1:19 p.m. ET April 26, 2019
Detroit police said officers apprehended a gunman Friday who barricaded himself in a house on the city's east side in an apparent domestic dispute.
Police were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Cardoni around 9:52 a.m.
By about 11:30 a.m., the alleged gunman had been taken into custody. No other details are available at this time.
