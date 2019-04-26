Detroit police said officers apprehended a gunman Friday who barricaded himself in a house on the city's east side in an apparent domestic dispute.

Police were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Cardoni around 9:52 a.m.

By about 11:30 a.m., the alleged gunman had been taken into custody. No other details are available at this time.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/2019/04/26/after-east-side-standoff-man-taken-into-custody/3588684002/