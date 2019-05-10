Working weekend: Road repairs spread across Metro Detroit
Along with May flowers, construction in the Metro Detroit area will be in full bloom on roadways this weekend.
The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced a series of road restrictions on all the major freeways, including a partial closure of I-75 in Oakland County, throughout the region.
The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 from 696 to Square Lake will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday night to 5 a.m. Monday with all northbound and southbound ramps closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
MDOT officials said the complete closure is needed for demolition of two overpasses above the freeway. Crews will also be making pavement repairs.
Detours for I-75 north and south along that stretch will be to send motorists to Woodward, officials said.
Other construction spots:
* Along with that Oakland County work, there will be lane and ramp restrictions on I-75 in Wayne County. The left lane of southbound will be closed from Clark to Waterman through 3 p.m. Monday, and the right lane of northbound will be closed from Fort/Schaefer to Springwells from 1 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. The ramp from NB I-75 to Dearborn St. also will be closed.
* Also in Wayne County, only one lane will be open on I-94 east starting at Telegraph to Oakwood from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
* On I-96 in Oakland County, one westbound lane will be open from Milford Road to Kensington beginning Friday at 8 p.m. and ending 5 a.m. Monday.
* In Wayne County, the northbound and southbound lanes of I-375 from I-75 to Jefferson will have intermittent lane closures through May 16.
* In Macomb County, eastbound I-696 from Mound to I-94 will have two lanes open and two closed from 9 p.m. Friday to Monday at 5 a.m.
* On Woodward in Detroit, two lanes will be closed both northbound and southbound M-8 Davison to McNichols from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
* The Southfield Freeway will have lane and ramp closures from Ford Road to McNichols from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, including the ramps from I-96 to the freeway.
* The Fort Street ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed 1 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
