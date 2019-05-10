Roadwork scheduled for Metro Detroit for the May 10-12 weekend. (Photo: MDOT)

Along with May flowers, construction in the Metro Detroit area will be in full bloom on roadways this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced a series of road restrictions on all the major freeways, including a partial closure of I-75 in Oakland County, throughout the region.

The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 from 696 to Square Lake will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday night to 5 a.m. Monday with all northbound and southbound ramps closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

MDOT officials said the complete closure is needed for demolition of two overpasses above the freeway. Crews will also be making pavement repairs.

Detours for I-75 north and south along that stretch will be to send motorists to Woodward, officials said.

Other construction spots:

* Along with that Oakland County work, there will be lane and ramp restrictions on I-75 in Wayne County. The left lane of southbound will be closed from Clark to Waterman through 3 p.m. Monday, and the right lane of northbound will be closed from Fort/Schaefer to Springwells from 1 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. The ramp from NB I-75 to Dearborn St. also will be closed.

* Also in Wayne County, only one lane will be open on I-94 east starting at Telegraph to Oakwood from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

* On I-96 in Oakland County, one westbound lane will be open from Milford Road to Kensington beginning Friday at 8 p.m. and ending 5 a.m. Monday.

* In Wayne County, the northbound and southbound lanes of I-375 from I-75 to Jefferson will have intermittent lane closures through May 16.

* In Macomb County, eastbound I-696 from Mound to I-94 will have two lanes open and two closed from 9 p.m. Friday to Monday at 5 a.m.

* On Woodward in Detroit, two lanes will be closed both northbound and southbound M-8 Davison to McNichols from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

* The Southfield Freeway will have lane and ramp closures from Ford Road to McNichols from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, including the ramps from I-96 to the freeway.

* The Fort Street ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed 1 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

