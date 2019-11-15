Detroit police officials are investigating a stabbing of a 26-year-old man Thursday night following an altercation on the city's east side.

Police said that the incident occurred around 11:35 p.m. in the 6200 block of East Seven Mile and that details are sketchy but being investigated.

Police say a male fled the location on foot wearing a red knit cap, red jacket and gray sweatpants, police said.

The unidentified victim was treated for injuries.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. This is preliminary information subject to change upon further investigation.

