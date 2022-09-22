Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-94 in Detroit, police say

A motorist died early Wednesday after she was ejected in a crash on Interstate 94 in Detroit, according to the Michigan State Police.

The woman was traveling east on the freeway near Woodward Avenue around 3:20 a.m. when she lost control and struck the center concrete median, MSP said in a statement.

The impact partly ejected the woman, who was "crushed between the median and her vehicle," according to state police.

Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene. Her name and other details in the incident were not released Wednesday.

The investigation and cleanup closed some I-94 lanes for several hours.