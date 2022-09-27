Two brothers involved in fatal shooting in Sterling Heights

Two brothers were involved in a shooting in Sterling Heights over the weekend that left one dead and the other in police custody.

The shooting occurred Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on the 43000 block of Frontenac Drive in Sterling Heights. The 26-year-old brother, identified as Brandon Van Riper in a GoFundMe, was pronounced deceased at the scene and the 17-year-old brother was taken into police custody.

Prosecutors are still reviewing the incident to determine appropriate charges for the 17-year-old boy.

A GoFundMe has been created by Van Riper's family to raise money for a memorial service and to bail the 17-year-old brother out of jail. It describes the shooting as an accident and says the 26-year-old took on guardianship for two of his brothers when they lost both parents.

"He worked his fingers to the bone working multiple jobs to provide for them and get them through school," the page says. "To say the least, he was a fighter."