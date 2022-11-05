DePerno: 'Mama bears' energizing GOP base ahead of Tuesday's election

Bloomfield Hills — Republican Matt DePerno sees angry moms as key to his pathway to victory over Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel in Tuesday's election.

With three days to go until Election Day, the Kalamazoo attorney made his final closing arguments during a speech to Republican activists mid-day Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's headquarters in Bloomfield Hills.

"She (Nessel) wants to oversexualize our kids. She pushes pornography in our school system. She pushes in puberty blockers, transgender issues," DePerno said. "Parents don't like it. They're fed up. They're coming out in mass to vote on Tuesday, whether they're Democrat, independent or Republican, they are coming out to vote Republican this Tuesday."

During the speech to a small crowd of enthusiastic supporters from Oakland and Macomb counties, DePerno slammed Nessel for joking to supporters this summer that there should be "a drag queen for every school," which the crowd booed.

"Matt DePerno and his allies in the MIGOP know damn well that Attorney General Nessel does not have a policy position about drag queens in K-12 schools," Nessel spokeswoman Sarah Stevenson said Saturday in a statement.

Stevenson pointed to Nessel's investigations of sexual abuse in the Catholic churches and the Boy Scouts of America as part of her "long career prosecuting thousands of violent crimes, including child sexual abuse." This past week, Nessel secured a guilty plea of sexual abuse by a former scout leader in Macomb County.

"His lies about sexualizing children and his mischaracterization of her record are nothing more than a dishonest, despicable attempt to weaponize homophobia in order to win an election," Stevenson said.

DePerno and other Republicans have made limiting conversations surrounding gender and sexuality in classrooms major campaign talking points in recent months.

In an interview with The Detroit News, DePerno suggested mothers would be a crucial voting bloc for him and other Republicans on the ballot.

"You're seeing a different energy within the Republican base right now. You're seeing sort of the mama bears out there that have woken up over the last two years," DePerno said in an interview. "They're running for school boards and they have energized their own base. You drive around the city, when's the last time you've seen school board candidate yard signs?"

DePerno's ability to unseat Nessel may hinge on attracting undecided voters and those who might otherwise vote for Nessel.

An Oct. 26-28 statewide poll commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV (Channel 4) found Nessel holding a narrow one percentage point lead over DePerno, well within the poll's margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

An incumbent attorney general in Michigan hasn't lost re-election since 1954. Nessel polled behind fellow Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who had a nine percentage point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

DePerno rose to prominence in the Republican Party by embracing former President Donald Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 general election was stolen and wrought with fraud. Initially, DePerno zeroed in on contesting the election results in Antrim County, where human error caused the rural northern Lower Peninsula county to report Democrat Joe Biden had gotten Antrim’s approval with 62% of the votes when in reality Trump won the county by 3,788 votes, receiving 61% of the vote.

Oakland County chose Nessel in the 2018 election over former Republican House Speaker Tom Leonard 53% to 42% though voters previously got behind former Attorney General Bill Schuette with just about the same percentage of residents voting for the Republican in 2010 and 2014.

The Muskegon County prosecutor is currently considering whether to charge DePerno criminally for participating in what Nessel's office says was a conspiracy to access voting machines.

DePerno was part a group of individuals who got clerks in rural parts of the state to surrender five tabulators which the group took to locations around Oakland County to print "fake ballots" and perform "tests" on the machines, according to Chief Deputy Attorney General for the Secretary of State Christina Grossi.

"She's put me under investigation," DePerno said of the attorney general. "She hasn't cared about the dangerous rhetoric she's put out there over the last year. It's typical Democratic hypocrisy."

If elected attorney general, Deperno said he would end Nessel's lawsuit to shut down Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline that runs through the Straits of Mackinac, one of Nessel's 2018 campaign promises. The lawsuit has been largely unsuccessful.

In neighboring Macomb County, Ken Licari, 55, said the idea of shutting down Line 5 creates a big buzz among the county's blue-collar workforce in the energy industry.

"Do you know how many people in Macomb County work in tier two, tier three suppliers that provide parts for that pipeline?" Licari said. "Dana Nessel is trying to ruin this state."

