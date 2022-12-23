Michigan holiday travel upended as bitter cold winter storm hits

Romulus — Analicia Mora was trying to fly home to Detroit from Los Angeles early Thursday afternoon when she received a text message at 11:51 a.m. from Southwest Airlines that her first flight to Denver was canceled.

A short trip to see friends in Detroit was starting to upend the rest of Mora's week as the airline rebooked her for a 6 a.m. Friday flight to Chicago that looked dicey as a winter storm packing 50-mile-per-hour winds sweeps across the Great Lakes state.

Mora's plan was to find a nearby hotel so she didn’t have to sleep on the airport floor.

It’s “frustrating. Super frustrating,” she said. “I’m going to miss work tomorrow.”

Dozens of flights at Detroit Metro Airport were canceled or delayed on Thursday as the winter storm worked its way across the Upper Midwest, disrupting air travel at major hubs in Chicago and Minneapolis and scuttling flights to and from Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint and other Michigan airports just days before the Christmas holiday weekend.

Dozens of school districts in Michigan canceled their last day of classes heading into the holiday break and several communities, including Hazel Park and Auburn Hills, declared snow emergencies early Thursday afternoon that prohibit cars from being parked on local streets.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for parts of southwest, west-central and the northern Lower Peninsula, as well as the eastern Upper Peninsula, from Thursday night through Saturday evening. Snowfall on the west side of the state could be in excess of one foot, followed by wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, the weather service said Thursday.

The weather service was forecasting up to two feet of snow would be dumped on the Upper Peninsula over Friday and Saturday, Christmas Eve.

Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Snowfall for Metro Detroit is forecast between 2 inches and 4 inches in Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties and 3 inches to 6 inches in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Lapeer, Genesee, Shiawassee and St. Clair counties.

But bitter cold temperatures in the forecast combined with wind gusts of up to 55 mph could produce wind chills of 25 degrees below zero on Friday and Saturday — cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the weather service said.

"Consumers Energy customers should know we are all-hands-on-deck preparing for this storm,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy's president and CEO, in a statement. “Crews are preparing trucks and essential materials right now to assist with any restoration efforts. We are ready, and we’ll work as quickly and as safely as possible to restore any outages this storm may cause. We are grateful for our customers' patience and understanding.”

Counties in the Thumb as well as Bay, Midland and Saginaw counties are forecast to get up to 8 inches of snow with wind gusts of up to 60 mph and wind chills of 10 degrees below zero in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

At Detroit Metro Airport, lines of cars were waiting to pick up and drop off travelers on Thursday afternoon ahead of the storm.

Inside both Evans and McNamara terminals, it felt like a typical holiday travel week with families lugging large bags of luggage, ensuring they had everything in order before takeoff — and then rushing to get through security.

But there was a slight difference this year with the storm’s effects on most travelers’ minds, causing some unease. That storm had already hit other parts of the country causing 70 cancellations into and out of Detroit Metro as of 8 p.m. Thursday, according to FlightAware.com, which tracks cancellations and delays. By comparison, the Detroit airport had six cancellations on Wednesday.

Flights to Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Meyers and New York City — headed south or east — were able to get out of Detroit before the storm without delay on Thursday.

Most of Thursday's canceled flights were westbound to Kansas City, Omaha, Minneapolis or Chicago, where blizzard conditions caused the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the O'Hare and Midway airports.

Mora was sitting in the Evans Terminal trying to figure out her next moves on Thursday afternoon. Her plan was to find a nearby hotel so she didn’t have to sleep on the airport floor. She was surprised to know Southwest wouldn’t cover hotel accommodations since the weather canceled the flight, not a technical issue.

“Normally, Southwest is a little more accommodating,” she said. “I’ve been trying to call customer service, but it keeps hanging up.”

Mark Kewman, 35, like Mora was also heading to Denver on the afternoon Southwest flight to get back home to Sacramento. The cancellation alert came through the minute he got on the bus to the terminal after dropping off his rental car about 90 minutes before takeoff. He ended up getting an 8 p.m. Thursday flight to Chicago that he hoped would stay on schedule so he can make it back home before the holiday.

“I’m not missing Christmas with a four-year-old and two-year-old,” he said. “That’s good times.”

There may have been a hiccup in his travel plans, but the Ann Arbor native was happy to be back home for a few days on a work trip to help launch the new CBS News Detroit.

“When you fly into the Midwest during the winter and you know there's a storm coming, you kind of have to expect that,” he said. “You have to just be flexible.”

Travelers shunning the airport terminals for a rail car were facing no better luck as the storm moved east.

Amtrak canceled one daily eastbound and one daily westbound Wolverine train on its Pontiac-to-Chicago track from Thursday through Sunday. The train from Chicago to Grand Rapids is canceled from Thursday to Saturday and the train running from Grand Rapids to Chicago will not run from Friday to Sunday.

Travelers Jaclyn Thaxton, 39, and her husband Chris Thaxton, 41, of Cleveland, knew they had to be flexible if they wanted to make it to Frankfurt, Germany, on a vacation to see the Christmas markets this weekend. The Thaxtons were scheduled to fly out Friday afternoon on a direct flight out of Detroit, but Jaclyn kept watching the weather and decided on Tuesday it was time to switch their Delta Air Lines Inc. flight to Thursday afternoon before the storm hit. They knew airlines wouldn’t cover overnight accommodations if the weather led to any cancellations and sleeping on an airport floor didn’t sound appealing.

“If we're not going to spend Christmas with our family, I'm not going to sleep in an airport,” Jaclyn Thaxton said. “We tracked our inbound flight, it just landed a few minutes ago. So as long as there's a flight crew, we're hopeful.”

They seemed relieved once inside McNamara Terminal, feeling like they were going to make the trip they’d been waiting years to take. Their last trip abroad was pre-pandemic.

“We ended up doing cross-country road trips during the pandemic,” Jaclyn Thaxton said. “This is our first time going back to Europe since 2018, so we wanted to make sure we didn’t miss our flight and miss our vacation.”

