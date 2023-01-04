EGLE targets Metro Detroit cleanup grants for development projects

Grants and other financing totaling $2.9 million from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy have been awarded to three Metro Detroit cities that plan to remove contaminated soil and redevelop old properties to become housing, commercial space and more.

The state has awarded $2.2 million in brownfield grants — designed to help remediate places with environmental contamination — and another $730,000 in brownfield tax increment financing, EGLE said in a Wednesday news release. Two projects are located in Wayne County and one in Oakland County.

The first grant recipient is Westland, given $695,000 to "ensure ... safe reuse" of the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital, including $225,000 in 2023. There are petroleum-related compounds in the soil and groundwater, the state said, which has made redevelopment more difficult, but the grant will help to remove and dispose of the contaminated soil.

The Eloise location opened in 1839 as a poorhouse and farm. It eventually added an infirmary for impoverished patients, an asylum and a tuberculosis sanitarium. The hospital at one time had 10,000 patients and was the largest psychiatric hospital in the United States.

The remediation of the hospital property is part of a $4 million redevelopment project that plans to remove blighted structures and preserve some others considered historic. When completed, the project is expected to have a hotel, a restaurant and a haunted attraction, according to EGLE.

In another award, the state granted $700,000 to the city of Ferndale to get rid of soil contaminated with metals and volatiles on East 9 Mile Road "attributed to past uses" of a property that once housed an auto repair shop as well as machine sales and metal fabrication.

In its place, Full Circle Communities plans to demolish vacant buildings and build The Shepard House, an affordable housing complex designed for older LGBTQ+ adults. It is expected to contain 53 apartments in a four-story building, the state said, designed to be barrier-free. The Ferndale Housing Commission said it would provide eight Section 8 vouchers for the project. The project is expected to be finished next spring.

The final project is in Northville, where $800,000 in grant money is targeted for the removal of impacted soil at 465 Cady Street and "and installation of barrier systems to prevent exposure to any residual contamination," the state said in its release. Once home to a foundry, machine shops and a mill pond, the property will become a mixed-used residential and commercial space.

That project will also get just over $730,000 in brownfield tax increment financing from EGLE, designated for "environmental costs not covered under the grant."

