Detroit area social service agency readies for arrival of migrant children

As Title 42 comes to an end, one Metro Detroit social service agency says it is preparing for an influx of migrant children that could be sent to the state as pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted.

“We have been managing and providing these services to unaccompanied children and unaccompanied minors for many, many years well before Title 42,” said Kelli Dobner, chief advancement and strategy officer for nonprofit Samaritas. “And so now that this is going to be lifted, we are expecting those numbers and at the very least the need to increase substantially.”

Samaritas works with federal partners to receive children who have been vetted for placement with family or sponsors in the United States, Dobner said. The agency recently focused on helping children from Afghanistan, but is now ramping up its program again to help children expected to arrive to the United States across the Mexican border.

“It's going to be going from zero to 60 all of a sudden for us at Samaritas right now again as kids come into care,” she said. “So it will be a significant difference, but nothing that we're not used to caring for.”

Dobner said she expected at least an initial two dozen children to arrive within the next several weeks as they go through the vetting process. And she expects a steady arrival of children, some who won't necessarily remain in Michigan.

“There are other providers nationwide that deliver these services, but if there are family members or sponsors, let's say that are identified in the Midwest and we are that provider in Detroit, that's an easier placement to get them to their family or sponsor,” she said. “But I will tell you, that's not always the case. We've flown to California and Texas and Florida before to take kids to their family members.”

Children typically stay with Samaritas for 30 to 45 days before they are placed in a permanent home. They receive education, medical care, therapy and a way to communicate with family in the United States or back home.

Dobner said the agency is in the process of hiring 40 staff members, including social workers, to address the needs of the children who arrive in Michigan.

“To build the infrastructure that can support us that have been through the trauma and journey that they have been through before reaching our doors is of utmost importance,” she said. “And that includes staff that have great experience, are bilingual and can really wrap around services for these children.”

The chair of the board of St. Vincent's Catholic Charities Refugee Services in Lansing said the agency stands ready to help migrants who arrive in Michigan.

"STVCC has been providing refugee services since 1949 and the need continues to be great each year," Steve Japinga said via email. "Since then we have resettled more than 15,000 refugees from 49 countries throughout our community. We will continue to help resettle, welcome, and provide services to refugees."