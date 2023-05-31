Small plane crashes into backyard on Detroit's east side

Detroit ― Two people in a small aircraft sustained minor injuries after their plane crashed behind a home, narrowly missing a school and a park where children were playing on Detroit's east side Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the 12100 block of Duchess near Britain Avenue, Detroit police said. The single-engine plane flew between two garages into a backyard. No homes were hit but a garage sustained some damage, said Detroit Fire Chief James Harris.

Two people aboard had minor injuries, Harris said.

The damage and injuries could have been much worse, said Detroit's police and fire chiefs.

"We were expecting the worst but no one's injured," said police Chief James White. "There's no fuel spill ... no power lines are down."

The residents of the home behind which the plane crashed "are OK but shaken up, as you can imagine," White said.

White lauded the pilot, saying he did "an amazing job."

"We don't know yet what caused him to lose control or it was an engine failure. I don't want to speculate," White said. "But he's up and walking; his passenger is up and walking."

White said the passenger compartment of the plane "is just collapsed."

"We don't know what caused the crash," Harris said. "It's near a school, it could've been a lot worse. "... I don't like to use the word luck but no one got injured, no one got hurt, no chemicals spilled.

"It was just one of those fortunate situations."

The Federal Aviation Administration said it had not received notice of a crash.

