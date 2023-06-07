Chimpanzee part of second generation born in Detroit Zoo

The Detroit Zoo has welcomed a new baby boy chimpanzee who was brought into the world by a chimpanzee who was born at the zoo more than three decades ago.

Tanya, one of the zoo's chimpanzees, gave birth to her son on May 26 after she was born in the zoo herself 31 years ago. The zoo announced the baby on its Instagram page May 30 and wrote, "Tanya is an attentive mother, taking excellent care of her baby, but this is not a surprise."

Tanya has experience taking care of the youngest chimpanzees in the habitat, such as 3-year-old Zane, another chimpanzee born at the zoo, according to the Detroit Zoo. Tanya's baby joins a small group of chimpanzees born in the zoo, including Chiana, a chimpanzee born in 1994, and her babies, Zuhura and Zane.

Tanya and her son can be seen by zoo visitors during daytime operating hours, but it depends on where Tanya and the unnamed baby decide to spend time during the day.

"We are giving the pair plenty of choice in where they spend their time. As a result, Tanya and her baby may choose to be out of sight for periods of time," Tami Brightrall, associate curator of mammals for the Detroit Zoological Society, said in a statement.

This policy is part of the zoo's mission of providing comfort and good health during Tanya's pregnancy and afterward.

"Tanya’s pregnancy was monitored closely by the animal care team and veterinary staff. She voluntarily participates in her veterinary care, and ultrasounds were conducted at regular intervals. Once the baby was born, Tanya and her son had a very comfortable area to bond. Our animal care staff ensured the duo had ample bedding material, many resting areas and lots of treats for mom," Brightrall said.

More information about the baby chimpanzee, including its eventual name, will continue to be released on the Detroit Zoo's Instagram page.

