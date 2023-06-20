Novi Rotary kicks off 10th annual summer meal program

Students, parents, volunteers and community members gathered at Village Oaks Elementary School on Tuesday morning to kick off the Novi Rotary's 10th annual Feed the Need Summer Lunch Program.

It is the first year the organization has hosted the event hoping to spread awareness about the free lunch program and attract volunteers.

The event featured a bounce house for children, a walking taco station and an ice cream station.

The Novi Police and Fire departments joined the event, giving children the chance to try fire equipment, look inside an ambulance and unofficially arrest police officers with their own handcuffs.

The Feed the Need program provides lunches Monday through Friday at six locations in Novi and surrounding communities for students who could receive a free lunch during the school year.

On average, about 15 meals are delivered to families at each satellite location. At Novi High School, about 40 meals are delivered.

The program, a collaboration between Novi Rotary and Novi Community School District, runs to August 11.

In 2022, the program provided 8,000 free meals. This year, organizers plan to distribute 10,000.

"This program shows the impact you can have when you pull resources and work together," said Novi Rotary Club president Tia Gronlund-Fox in a statement. "People think that we don't have issues with food insecurity in Novi, but we do, and it has grown over time. This is one of the biggest service programs that Novi Rotary puts together in collaboration with the Novi Community School District, local sponsors, and an army of volunteers. We couldn't be more proud and grateful."

Feed the Need also will have outreach programs at Village Oaks Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The programs will mimic a summer camp, with activities including yoga demonstrations, robotics, arts and crafts, and sports, and feature speakers.

In a statement, Feed the Need Program coordinator Audy Tenka said Feed the Need is not just about food.

"That is a big part, and it's also about providing nutrition for the mind, heart and soul. We want to make sure children are fed all the way around," Tenka said. "We don't ask questions — we want them to come to eat, learn and have fun."

Ed Romey and Tom Grabowski, members of Novi Rotary, svolunteer for Feed the Need.

"I just like to give back to the community," said Grabowski, 78.

Romey has been a volunteer since last summer and said bridging the gap between the school year and summer is important.

"It's really nice to hand someone a lunch who needs it," Romey said. "It's a nice experience to always give back."

To learn about the program, its sponsors or to volunteer, go to Feed the Need Program - Novi Community School District.

Meal Drop Locations: