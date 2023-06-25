How to find free swim lessons across southeast Michigan this summer

Huron-Clinton Metroparks will offer free swim lessons this summer for children ages 5 and up in all five counties that they serve — an effort to make water safety more accessible and build swimming skills.

Now in their third season, the lessons, through partnerships with organizations including the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, YMCA branches in Macomb and Ann Arbor, and city and county parks departments across southeast Michigan.

A $25,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund has helped Metroparks expand their reach and provide swim lessons to youth in Livingston, Oakland and Washtenaw counties this year. The money also goes toward instructor wages, pool equipment, and providing swimsuits and goggles to students who request them.

The group lessons are geared toward ages 5-13, but teens and adults are welcome to sign up. Participants do not need experience and will be matched with a certified swim instructor based on their skill level.

Lessons run between 30-45 minutes at designated locations in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The frequency and total number of lessons per session varies by location, but most sites offer lessons two to four times a week for several weeks.

The lessons are offered in different settings, including on beaches as well as indoor and outdoor pools, which was done so children could become comfortable swimming in bodies of water that are close to where they live, said Danielle Mauter, chief of marketing and communications at Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

"A lot of our summer recreation activities revolve around the water in some way shape or form — lakes, rivers, pools, splash pads — but unfortunately in our region a large number of people don't know how to swim," said Mauter.

A survey conducted by the Metroparks in 2021 found Detroit residents and people of color are less proficient swimmers than others. In the city of Detroit, 70% of children don't know how to swim.

That's one reason why Melisa Scott registered her two daughters for swim lessons.

"I'm concerned about water safety and that disproportionately more Black people or poor people aren't able to access swim lessons," she said at swim lessons at Rutherford Pool in Ypsilanti on Monday morning.

The survey also found that swim lessons can be expensive and are not accessible to everyone.

Ben Connor-Barrie also is taking advantage of the free Metroparks swim lessons this summer. He registered his 3-year-old son for lessons at Rutherford.

"It's nice as a parent because things are expensive in general," he said. "I think it's great to see this community resource doing physical education, and also water safety is so important in Michigan."

Connor-Barrie said his son, Philip, was quickly adapting to the water after just a few lessons.

"It's great to see how much more comfortable he's gotten even in these two weeks. At the beginning of summer, he wouldn't put his head under the water and now he's grabbing rings from the bottom of the pool," he said.

Due to the high demand for swimming instruction in Michigan, the lessons fill up quickly. Class size varies across locations depending on instructor availability and to keep a safe ratio of students to instructor. Mauter said she expects the lessons to reach more than 1,200 students this summer.

Information and to register are available here.