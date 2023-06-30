Avalon Healing Center opens new site in Detroit for sex assault survivors

Avalon Healing Center is a Detroit-based nonprofit dedicated to healing and empowering survivors of sexual assault.

On Thursday, the group opened the doors to their new facility for an open house to showcase the work they're doing and raise awareness about sexual assault.

Before moving into their new healing center located at 601 Bagley, Avalon operated out of a suite at 2727 Second.

The open house included self-guided tours of their new facility, free massages, food, drinks, live music and remarks from Kimberly Hurst, the Avalon founder and executive director, and Rodney Cole, DTE Energy’s Foundation President.

Avalon provides care and support to survivors of sexual trauma, assault, rape or incest regardless of race, age, gender, religion, or when and where the incidents occurred.

Their new healing center is intended to be a “one-stop-shop” for survivors to access free counseling, advocacy, healing and recovery, medical evaluations, and other comprehensive services, officials said.

"The reason that we want to be this one-stop-shop where everybody comes is because we work with a lot of different partners and sometimes, they don’t have spaces to work out of so we want them to be able to come here and that’s another way people can access services, " Hurst said.

The 30,000-square-foot building features a medical wing, counseling offices, massage therapy room, large training room, media room and a donation closet with clothes and a children's play area.

Since its founding in 2006, Avalon has helped serve more than 20,000 survivors of sexual assault and human trafficking, officials said. The youngest the program has supported was just two weeks old and the oldest was 101 years old.

"There is no one else that does the work that we do here and that includes the acute medical care, follow up medical care, healing opportunities, community education, advocacy, outreach and policy work," Hurst said.

Currently, Michigan has the fourth highest rape rate in the U.S. according to World Population Review.

“I’m deeply troubled by the need,” DTE Energy Foundation President Rodney Cole said. "Until we can have some foundational change in our communities and in this state, the work that happens here is critical.”

All resources and services provided by Avalon Healing Center are free and confidential to all survivors.

For more information about Avalon Healing Center visit Avalon Healing Center - Sexual Assault Medical Exam Detroit MI | Acute & Non-Acute.

Their crisis hotline is available 24/7 at (313) 474-SAFE.