Traverse City hair salon says it won't serve transgender community

A hair salon in Traverse City is getting pushback after saying in a now-deleted Facebook post that it won't serve anyone who identifies as transgender or queer, adding that they should seek the services of a pet groomer.

"If a human identifies as anything other than a man/woman please seek services at a local pet groomer. You are not welcome at this salon. Period," said the now-removed Studio 8 Hair Lab post.

"Should you request to have a particular pronoun used please note we may simply refer to you as, 'hey you,'" it continued. "... This is America; free speech. This small business has the right to refuse services."

Michigan's civil rights law bans discrimination and added protections in March for gay and transgender residents.

Christine Geiger, an owner of the salon, could not be reached.

In an interview with television news station 9&10 News, Geiger said that she doesn't have a problem with the gay community, but she won't serve those who are transgender/queer/questioning. She told the television station she is taking a stand against preferred pronouns including they/them, he/him and she/her.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling recently allowed a Colorado Christian graphic artist to refuse to work with same-sex couples; experts have said the ruling applies specifically to businesses that create original artwork and pure speech, and then offer that work as limited commissions, according to the Associated Press.

The salon post has spawned fury locally.

"Hate has no home here," said a statement on the Facebook page of Polestar LGBT+ Community Center of Traverse City. "Both Polestar and Traverse City welcome all!

"Hate has no home in Northern Michigan. Please do not support this Traverse City salon and continue speaking out against uninformed bigotry every time it rears it’s head in our community (or yours)," tweeted Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, who is married to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. They live in Traverse City.

"This is the kind of full-throated bigotry and ignorance many advocates and leaders have been warning would become more mainstream due to the rapid increase in homophobia and transphobia in the GOP," Glezman Buttigieg said. "America should be moving forward, not backward. There are real problems to solve."