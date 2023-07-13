Sea of pink invades Campus Martius ahead of Barbie movie premiere

Fans swarmed Campus Martius Park on Thursday for a glimpse of Barbie Land ahead of the movie debut about the famous doll.

The Barbie Beach Party turned Campus Martius in downtown Detroit into a pink tableau featuring a life-size Barbie box for fans to take photos in and channel their inner Barbie.

Standing in the line that wrapped around the park for a photo inside the box were best friends Reece Lindblade, Lilyana Eller and Olivia Barwikowski, all 12 years old. They coordinated outfits just for the event, including matching socks.

"I grew up playing with Barbies and I'm really excited to see how Margot Robbie plays Barbie in the new movie," said Lilyana.

“Barbie-tastic” cocktails from Brisabar, cotton candy from Spun Sugar Detroit and live music by Mami Wata and DJ Thornstryker were on hand as fans danced and sang aloud.

Fans received free Barbie-themed items from giveaways at the top of each hour with prizes like beach balls, towels, sunglasses and Barbie-logo fans.

At the end, one person was crowned for having the best Barbie-themed outfit and received four tickets to an advanced screening of the film next week. The movie premieres July 21. Three runners-up also received Barbie movie items.

After seeing an ad for the beach party on Facebook, Princess Scott brought her daughter, Peyton Beard, 6, who loves all things Barbie.

"... It's a great way to enjoy time with my daughter, and it's a wonderful atmosphere here," said Scott of Detroit.

Alina Johnson, 52, of Detroit said her fondest Barbie memory was when she bought her daughter a black Barbie with braids.

"It was a gorgeous doll," she said. Johnson said she planned to see the movie.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Together, the pair find themselves in the real world and Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her existence, according to IMDb logline.