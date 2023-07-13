'It takes a nation': Detroit pet shelter offers reduced adoption fees

The Detroit Animal Care shelter is "bursting at the seams" and workers there needed a way to introduce the many pets to potential owners.

A partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation to bring the "Empty the Shelter" event to Detroit could help empty kennels. The event offers reduced-cost adoptions through July 31.

"With adoption fees at the lowest they've ever been, now is the best time for you to find a great new companion," said Mark Kumpf, director of the shelter.

The adoption event can help link animal to forever homes, Kumpf said. The surge in animals follows the surrender of animals after the pandemic sent homebound workers looking for pet companions.

"Since the pandemic has ended, people have returned to work and we've encountered the current financial crisis. Shelters and rescues nationwide are all facing the same situation," Kumpf said.

The Detroit shelter has more than one hundred dogs, Kumpf said, and the center is "bursting at the seams."

"Events like this, where the Bissell Foundation sponsors it and underwrites the cost, is outstanding because it gives everybody a chance to do something with somebody else's money," he said. He is hopeful that will help move dozens of dogs into loving homes.

The Bissell Pet Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011, hosts the "Empty the Shelter" event annually nationwide. The event this year help lower adoption fees for more than 335 animals. Some were able to adopt for $50 or less.

"Without organizations like that, supporting shelters, we all collectively wouldn't be able to do what we do because there's no way any one shelter can adopt their way out or solve this problem themselves," Kumpf said. "It truly takes, not even a village, it takes a nation."

Dogs and cats up for adoption are fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered. Detroit residents will receive a free pet license when they adopt a pet.

Detroit Animal Care is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. seven days a week. Prospective pet owners can visit the shelter to meet the animals up for adoption as well as take one home for a day or two to gauge compatibility.

For the Minton family, who visited the shelter on Thursday to take a 10-month-old male American Staffordshire Terrier named Oblivion home for a "sleepover," it's about making sure the dogs feel loved and get to have time outside of the shelter.

"We did a doggy-venture over the weekend with a different dog, and we took him downtown and walked him on the river walk, took him out to lunch with us, and the kids had a good time," said Nicole Minton, 41, of Rochester.

"We travel a lot, so this is our temporary way of getting some dog exposure for the kids," Minton said.

Kumpf said the shelter also is available with resources for pet owners and for reduced-fee vaccinations, clinics, pet food and waived fees if they end up finding your lost animal.

"We want to keep animals in their homes ... if we can't find a home for them, it's the hardest thing we have to deal with," said Kumpf.