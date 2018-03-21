Detroit police and fire officials are working to pull a man's body out of the Detroit River Wednesday morning.

Detroit Fire Department responded to a call about a body being in the water at about 11:06 a.m., said deputy commissioner Dave Fornell. This is near the Riverside Marina, which is on the 11000 block of Freud, which is south of East Jefferson.

Fornell said authorities are trying to pull the body out of the water. He is a black male, believed to be in his 40s or 50s.

Riverside Marina declined comment. The Detroit Police Department did not immediately have information on the case.

