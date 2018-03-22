John Kimbrough, 51, found in Detroit River. (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

Officials said a body found in the Detroit River Wednesday has been identified as John Kimbrough, who went missing in December.

Kimbrough, 51, of Detroit was last seen between 9:30-10 p.m. on Dec. 7 leaving the Riverside Marina in Detroit.

His family told Crime Stoppers of Michigan he returned home from a normal day at work around 3:30 p.m. and prepared to go to a company Christmas party at the Marina. He left around 5 p.m. for the party and was last seen on surveillance tape leaving the party. He was seen wearing a wine-colored suit, a matching hat and a full-length fur coat.

Detroit police and fire officials pulled his body out of the Detroit River at 11 a.m. Wednesday and his identity was confirmed by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. The cause and matter of his death is still pending.

Kimbrough graduated from Berkley High School and joined Detroit Medical Center where he was employed for over 20 years. Most recently, he was a plant operator assistant for Detroit Receiving Hospital, according to Crime Stoppers.

