A new baseball diamond is seen at the site of the former Tiger Stadium, Friday, March 23, 2018 in Detroit. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit – To borrow a line from John Fogerty, it’s born again, there’s new grass on the field.

On the site where Ty Cobb, Al Kaline and Alan Trammell once played in Tiger Stadium, Metro Detroit high school teams will face off Saturday in the first games to be played at The Corner Ballpark presented by Adient, which also will serve as the new headquarters for the Detroit Police Athletic League.

A parade of children will march around the field at the corner of Michigan and Trumbull at 9 a.m., followed by a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. with speakers including Mayor Mike Duggan, police Chief James Craig and Tim Richey, the CEO of Detroit PAL.

The ribbon-cutting will be followed by high school ballgames between Detroit King and West Bloomfield at 1 p.m. and Detroit Western and Saline at 3:30 p.m.

