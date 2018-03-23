Buy Photo An 8-year-old girl was shot near this gas station at Grand River and Wyoming on the west side of Detroit March 23, 2018 (Photo: Charles E. Ramirez/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit police are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl.

Officials said the girl was shot earlier this morning near Grand River and Wyoming on the city's west side. She was taken to a hospital by her mother, they said.

Detroit police Commander Brian Mounsey says a man was in the parking lot of a gas station on the city’s west side asking people for a cigarette Friday morning when he apparently started shooting at random.

Police say the girl, who was in a nearby vehicle with her mother at a traffic light, was struck in the arm area. She was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.

Mounsey says another vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported. Police say a man suspected in the shooting was taken into custody.

