Buy Photo Eric Brown, left, and Brian Ash stand as they are charged in connection with the human trafficking of a 14-year-old girl, Friday, March 23, 2018, in 36th District Court in Detroit. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

One of the three defendants charged in connection with the human trafficking of a 14-year-old Detroit girl was ordered Friday to undergo a mental competency exam.

Defense attorney David Cripps, who is representing Eric Alexander Brown, requested the exam before Judge Lydia Nance Adams of 36th District Court, saying his client’s mental health is “deteriorating” due to the case.

The judge granted the request during the preliminary examination Friday, which was postponed because of Cripps’ request for the competency exam.

Brown was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office with human trafficking, human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive activity and child sexually abusive activity through distribution and promotion.

Cripps asked that Brown receive a bond hearing, which was set for April 10. Brown’s competency exam is expected to be completed in two months.

Brown, 33, Brian Deshawn Ash, 26, and Grace Nyirahabimana, 18, are charged with trafficking the teen in Detroit between Jan. 16 and Jan. 26.

Ash also appeared in court Friday. His attorney Angela Peterson asked Adams for a bond hearing for her client, who is being held on a $1 million cash surety bond. The judge set an April 2 bond hearing for Ash.

Ash is charged with human trafficking of a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, child sexually abusive activity and child sexually abusive activity through distribution and promotion.

Nyirahabimana, who waived her preliminary examination hearing Thursday, is charged with human trafficking of a minor and child sexually abusive activity.

No details were given on the case or the allegations against the trio. A new date for the preliminary examination has not been scheduled.

Read or Share this story: https://detne.ws/2GlCHOg