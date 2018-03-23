This suspect walked into a Comerica Bank in the 8000 block of W. Vernor at about 3:16 p.m. Thursday (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are seeking tips to find a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery this week on the city’s west side.

The suspect walked into a Comerica Bank in the 8000 block of W. Vernor at about 3:16 p.m. Thursday, wrote a note demanding money then presented it to the teller, investigators said.

The teller complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount.

A surveillance camera filmed the man before he fled on foot south on Springwells.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5440. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the DPD Connect app or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

