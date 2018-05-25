Rev. Charles Williams II, president of the National Action Network's Michigan Chapter, front, addresses reporters outside of Ford Field on May 25, 2018. (Photo: Charles E. Ramirez, Detroit News)

Detroit — A Detroit activist and minister Friday called on the Detroit Lions and its owners to ignore the NFL's new policy requiring all football players stand during the national anthem.

"We are very, very disappointed in the NFL’s stance on those who choose to kneel for justice," said the Rev. Charles Williams II, president of the National Action Network's Michigan Chapter and pastor of the Historic King Solomon Baptist Church. "We’re standing here to send a message to Martha Ford and the Lions organization, demanding they do not adhere to the NFL policy."

Also Friday, Williams addressed allegations of a 1996 sexual assault against Detroit Lions' coach Matt Patricia.

Williams said he did not know much about the case but thinks "it's a very serious issue."

"But I find it odd (the Lions organization) did not take swift action," he said. "They should be looking very deeply and intently at the issue of Matt Patricia and the allegations against him."

Williams made the remarks during a news conference he held at the main entrance of the Lions' home, Ford Field. He was joined by a couple of NAN members, including Sam Riddle, the group’s political director.

Williams said he has not yet had any formal contact with the team’s owner about the issue over kneeling. He said, however, the group has drafted a letter outlining its demands and the Lions organization should be receiving it soon.

He said if the team fails to answer the group’s call, NAN will organize public protests and demonstrations during Lions football games.

“We’re calling on the Lions, we’re calling on Martha Ford, we’re calling on the coaches, to disregard ... to turn their heads on bigotry and hate,” Williams said. “There is nothing more American than the opportunity to protest in America.”

The NFL announced Wednesday it will now require all team personnel on the field to "stand and show respect for the flag and national anthem."

